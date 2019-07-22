World Share

UK Leadership Race: Boris Johnson's Brexit plans under fire

On Tuesday the result of the leadership contest for the British Conservative party will be announced. Boris Johnson is expected to win and therefore take over from Theresa May as the new Prime Minister. He is promising to take a tough line with the EU in Brexit negotiations and has repeatedly said he is prepared to take the UK out without a negotiated deal. For many British people he is a divisive figure and the EU insists it is not open for renegotiation. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #BorisJohnson #TheresaMay #Brexit