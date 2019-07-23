World Share

Is Erbil Safe for Turkish Diplomats?

Two men suspected of his killing have been arrested, but no group has claimed responsibility. For many, though, the most likely perpetrator is the PKK. Ankara vowed to respond, and within a day of the assassination, Turkey's defence minister announced an aerial assault on the Qandil Mountains, saying the PKK had been dealt a deadly blow. It's the latest operation against the terror group, which lost one of its top leaders earlier this month. So, what impact could the Erbil assassination have? Adam Pletts reports.