POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Political leaders: What do we look for?
26:04
World
Political leaders: What do we look for?
There is something very different about many of today leaders: from the UK's prime minister in waiting Boris Johnson, to Donald Trump, to the comedian in charge of Ukraine. So what do we look for in a leader? Joining us at the Roundtable is Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic Organisational Psychologist focused on leadership development; Harini Iyengar spokesperson for the UK Women’s Equality Party and Lagun Akinloye, Political Analyst. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
July 22, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?