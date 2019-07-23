World Share

Pakistan’s Gold Mine

Pakistan is desperately trying to save its economy, and one thing that's set to make matters worse is a World Bank order to pay almost six billion dollars in damages. It relates to a stalled mining project in the province of Balochistan. The Reko Diq mine has vast gold and copper reserves, and it seems many want a piece of it. In a 700-page ruling, the World Bank declared Pakistan had acted improperly in 20-11, when it unlawfully refused to grant the Tethyan Copper Company a lease. Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an investigation to find out who's responsible. After all, Pakistan is literally sitting on a gold mine, but has somehow ended up losing money. And with Balochistan prone to violence and battling an insurgency, this cash cow could have been the solution to many of its problems. How did it go so wrong? Guests: Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Balochistan Awami Party Senator Hakeem Baloch Baloch National Movement President Hasaan Khawar Former Pakistani Civil Servant