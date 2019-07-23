POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
For those wanting to deeply immerse themselves in culture from 20 different countries, the Manchester International Festival is your ticket to the artistic universe. Since 2007, the festival has drawn international artists to perform, show new work and collaborate with locals. This year is no exception with contributors ranging from Idris Elba to David Lynch. Miranda Atty was there as it kicked off with a special work by a stellar artist. #Manchester #International #Festival
July 23, 2019
