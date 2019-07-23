IMF cuts growth forecast to 3.2% this year | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The International Monetary Fund's latest forecast for global growth is again full of downgrades. On Tuesday, the fund lowered its growth expectations for this year and next, saying global trade tensions and political uncertainty are weakening the economy. The IMF expects growth to hit 3.2 percent this year and 3.5 percent in 2020. That's a drop of a 0.1 percentage point each. #IMF #GlobalGrowth #TradeTensions
July 23, 2019
