Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans call for governor’s resignation
07:01
Hundreds of thousands of people have been demonstrating in the US territory of Puerto Rico, demanding the resignation of the island's governor, Ricardo Rossello. He said he would not be standing down, despite leaked online messages that have caused widespread criticism. It's also allowed people from many backgrounds on the Caribbean island to express their dissatisfaction with the government, and the slow recovery from Hurricane Maria two years ago. Francis Collings has more. Felix Cordova joined us from San Juan in Puerto Rico. He's a professor at the Center for Advanced Studies on Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. #PuertoRico #RicardoRosello #HurricaneMaria
July 23, 2019
