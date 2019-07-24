World Share

Albrecht Durer: Engraving the Past

The impact of this artist on German culture at the beginning of the 16th century was so great, that a whole timespan was named "The Durer era". Albrecht Durer was not only an innovative painter, but he was also a master of engraving, who introduced radical and technical innovations, many of which were copied by his peers. And now, for the first time, Durer's work is being shown in Kyiv, alongside those who chose to imitate the master. #Durer # Kharkiv #Kiev