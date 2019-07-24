POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Israel Erasing Palestinian History?
Is Israel Erasing Palestinian History?
Israel’s Defence Ministry is reportedly hiding documents to delegitimize Palestinian claims to disputed land. The papers focus on a mass exodus of Palestinians in 1948, known to some as the ‘Nakba’. And while this might sound like a massive cover up; officials aren't exactly denying what's happening. Raphael Israeli Professor Emeritus at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Gideon Levy Haaretz Journalist Daoud Kuttab Palestinian Journalist #Israel #Palestine #IsraelSupressesTruth #PalestineOccupee
July 24, 2019
