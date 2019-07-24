World Share

AFRICA TRADE DEAL: Is it game changer?

54 African nations are joining together to create a new trade bloc worth $3.4 trillion. Will it be a game changer, for Africa? Joining us at the Roundtable are Fabien Beugre, African Banker and the Founder of Granatum Finance; Olusiji Sanya, Economist and Co-founder of Tranzfar money transfer service; and from Somalia is Dalmar Kanyare, an Expert on trade and Managing Partner at Horn Horizon Consultancy; and in Nigeria Kingsley Okeke, Group Managing Editor at African leadership magazine. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.