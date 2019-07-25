POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
02:43
Sotheby's Going Private
Perhaps in years to come, a book enshrining Serbian street art may become valuable enough to be up for auction, but not in the league of the sale that just happened. After two hundred and seventy years of selling luxury items, this time Sotheby's put itself up for sale. Considered one of the oldest and largest auction houses in the world, it is set records for selling everything from paintings by Picasso to clothing from Coco Chanel's wardrobe. So what happens now that the auction house is in private hands. Bernadine Brocker Wieder, CEO, Vastari 00:44 #Sothebys #Auction #ArtInvestments
July 25, 2019
