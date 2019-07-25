World Share

John Bramblitt: Seeing with Hands

Imagine becoming a world-renowned painter after going blind. This sounds impossible, but it's the life story of an American artist from Texas. When John Bramblitt lost his sight eighteen years ago following an illness, his dreams of becoming a teacher were shattered, and he fell into a deep depression. But it was while he was in that dark place that he discovered his passion for art, and has been painting ever since. John Bramblitt, Artist and Author 00:44 #JohnBramblitt #Painter #Art