UK’s New Leader: Johnson becomes prime minister, forms cabinet
UK’s New Leader: Johnson becomes prime minister, forms cabinet
Johnson says the country will leave the EU by the end of October, deal or no deal. Shortly after being invited to form a new government by the queen, the new prime minister spoke to the nation. He promised improvements in many areas, but every single analysis is that nothing matters as much as the 2016 Brexit vote. Johnson now has the unenviable task of delivering something only half the country wants.
July 25, 2019
