Why we learned very little from Mueller's hearing
02:36
World

In The US there was an epic hearing yesterday with Robert Mueller. He was the man chosen to investigate how far President Trump colluded with people from Russia during the election of 2016 and how much he then tried to stop the extent of his collusion becoming known. And after nearly 10 hours, very little became clear apart from the fact the president can be charged when he leaves office, which we knew anyway #TRTWorld #NewsFeed #MuellerTestimony
July 25, 2019
