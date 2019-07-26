POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hello Kitty's 45th Anniversary
Japan's ambassador of kawaii, Hello Kitty has become a global obsession and spawned a frenzy among collectors. Her image has appeared on everything from planes to pencil cases, made into diamond-encrusted jewellery, and even spawned Hello Kitty-themed cafes. We'll talk to the curator of an exhibition honouring her pinkness 45th birthday, although in cat years she's actually 197. But first, Showcase's Sena Arslan tells us how this feline became so famous. Sherri J. Trahan, Director at Corey Helford Gallery 02:34 #HelloKitty #Kawaii #Anniversary
