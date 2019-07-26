World Share

Rana Begum

Centuries-old Islamic art tradition and 20th-century Russian constructivism share something crucial in common. The abundance of brightly coloured, repetitive, geometric patterns. This artist takes inspiration from both and creates installations that are as minimal as they are playful. Form, colour and light: these are the three properties that constitute British-Bangladeshi artist Rana Begum's holy trinity. In a conversation with Showcase's Aadel Haleem, she talks about her childhood memories of Bangladesh, why she cried when she found out about Brexit and the fear of being pigeonholed as a Muslim artist. #RanaBegum #Artist #Multicultural