What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Mueller Testifies that Trump is Not Exonerated

Finally, the day Democrats had waited for two years. Former special counsel Robert Mueller appeared before Congress. The Democrats' goal was to help Americans digest the contents of Mueller's 448 page report. But they didn't get what they needed with a marathon seven hour congressional hearing. So, will Mueller's testimony have a lasting impact? Guests: Scott Huffman Democratic Congressional Candidate Arthur Rize Former US Justice Department Prosecutor Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo President of the Hispanic Leadership Council #RobertMueller #Trump #US