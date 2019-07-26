POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mueller Testifies that Trump is Not Exonerated
19:31
World
Mueller Testifies that Trump is Not Exonerated
Finally, the day Democrats had waited for two years. Former special counsel Robert Mueller appeared before Congress. The Democrats' goal was to help Americans digest the contents of Mueller's 448 page report. But they didn't get what they needed with a marathon seven hour congressional hearing. So, will Mueller's testimony have a lasting impact? Guests: Scott Huffman Democratic Congressional Candidate Arthur Rize Former US Justice Department Prosecutor Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo President of the Hispanic Leadership Council #RobertMueller #Trump #US
July 26, 2019
