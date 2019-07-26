POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US and Turkey: Allies at odds | Qatar’s resilient economy
26:15
World
US and Turkey: Allies at odds | Qatar’s resilient economy
The United States has removed Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet programme in reaction to the latter’s purchase of the S-400 Russian missile defence system, and threatened further sanctions on Turkey over the issue. We discuss the latest escalation of tensions between the NATO allies. Plus. despite the Saudi-led blockade on Qatar, the country's economy has been resilient and the government now plans to build mega projects such as the Qatar Media City to attract top international media brands. Strait Talk anchor Ayse Suberker was in Doha, where she sat down with the Chairman of the project, Sheikh Saif bin Ahmed Al Thani.
July 26, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?