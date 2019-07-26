World Share

US and Turkey: Allies at odds | Qatar’s resilient economy

The United States has removed Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet programme in reaction to the latter’s purchase of the S-400 Russian missile defence system, and threatened further sanctions on Turkey over the issue. We discuss the latest escalation of tensions between the NATO allies. Plus. despite the Saudi-led blockade on Qatar, the country's economy has been resilient and the government now plans to build mega projects such as the Qatar Media City to attract top international media brands. Strait Talk anchor Ayse Suberker was in Doha, where she sat down with the Chairman of the project, Sheikh Saif bin Ahmed Al Thani.