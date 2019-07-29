POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Heatwave threatens Europe's food supplies | Money Talks
06:24
BizTech
Heatwave threatens Europe's food supplies | Money Talks
Temperatures across Europe are expected to cool following a second massive heatwave on the continent this month. Several people have died and infrastructure and food production are under strain. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more on the story, We spoke to Bjorn Lomborg, president of the think tank, the Copenhagen Consensus Center. He's also a visiting professor at the Copenhagen Business School. #ClimateChange #GlobalWarming #FoodProduction
July 29, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?