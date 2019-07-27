POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
DRC Ebola Outbreak: Violence, mistrust hampers trial vaccine reach
DRC Ebola Outbreak: Violence, mistrust hampers trial vaccine reach
The Democratic Republic of the Congo is at the centre of the second worst Ebola outbreak in history. But an experimental vaccine that is thought to be almost 100 percent effective is being refused by people who don't trust it. More than 17-hundred people have died since the outbreak began in 2018. Adesewa Josh reports that health practitioners are now trying something new. #Ebola #Vaccination #DRC
July 27, 2019
