The Chernobyl Disaster: Hit TV drama brings back hope for workers
02:55
World
Some of the miners who risked their lives to contain the fallout from Chernobyl have welcomed the attention their work has received following the success of the HBO series about the nuclear disaster. Hundreds of thousands of people - known as 'liquidators' - were ordered to clean up the radioactive site after the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986. Thousands are thought to have suffered early deaths as a result of their exposure to radiation - and some of those still alive have to fight for the compensation promised by the state. Harry Horton has this report. #Chernobyl #HBO #NuclearDisaster
July 27, 2019
More Videos
