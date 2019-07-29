World Share

Feeding the world: How do we feed an exploding population?

Scientists say we'll need 50 percent more food by 2050 for a world population that will be close to 10 billion. But food production is a big driver of climate change - so how do we do it without killing the planet? Joining us at the Roundtable from Rome Lorenzo Bellu, Senior Economist at The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Elizabeth Robinson; Professor of Environmental Economics, Reading university; Paul Newnham, Director of Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG2) Advocacy Hub and Carina Millstone, Executive Director of FeedBack (Feedback is an environmental NGO campaigning to regenerate nature by transforming our food system). Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.