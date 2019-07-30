What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Trying to Go Home After Fighting in Syria | Zakir Naik: Televangelist or Terrorist?

Is Sufean Mostafa Kamal a terrorist or rebel? Watch our exclusive interview with the former fighter who was stripped of British citizenship. And India wants to lock up Zakir Naik, one of the best known Muslim televangelists in the world. We ask the man why. #Syria #UK #Britain #Citizenship #Fighters #Rebel #Ban #CitizenshipEevoked #RevokeCitizenship #India #ZakirNaik #Preacher #Televangelist #Freezakirnaik #MuslimPreacher #Intolerance #Interpol