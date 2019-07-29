POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Popular cities at risk of over tourism | Money Talks
How many tourists is too many? It's a question facing popular cities around the world. And it's prompted the World Travel and Tourism Council to warn some places may be at risk of over-tourism meaning infrastructure and the local experience could be ruined for both residents and visitors. London is one of the cities potentially at risk, as Nawied Jabarkhyl reports. #London #OverTourism #WorldTravelTourismCouncil
July 29, 2019
