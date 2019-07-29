BizTech Share

Unrest threatens Hong Kong's economic stability | Money Talks

Hong Kong has been paralysed by another weekend of violent pro-democracy protests, and the political crisis shows no sign of easing. As demonstrations enter a third month, many fear the violence could undermine the city's image as a stable financial hub. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, they're also threatening to cripple an economy that's already fighting its worst slowdown in a decade. For more, we spoke to Sean King, senior vice president of the business advisory firm Park Strategies in New York. #HongKong #CarrieLam #ChinaExtraditionBill