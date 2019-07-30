POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Bob Ross: Where Are All the Happy Little Accidents?
05:48
World
Bob Ross: Where Are All the Happy Little Accidents?
The cheerful, curly-haired guy with the brush and the easel painting dreamy landscapes using the most basic of techniques. It is not wrong to say Bob Ross is one of television's biggest sensations. His programme 'The Joy of Painting' ran for eleven years and four hundred episodes. So, where are all those paintings now? Sarah Strohl, Executive Assistant at Bob Ross Inc. 00:50 #BobRoss #Painter #HappyLittleAccidents
July 30, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?