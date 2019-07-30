World Share

Sudan Protests: Curfew imposed in North Kordofan after killings

A curfew has been imposed in four towns in Sudan's North Kordofan state. It's been put in place after violence on Monday left at least four school children and an adult dead. Their killings came just a day before protest leaders and military officials are set to hold talks on transition of power following the removal of Omar al Bashir. TRT World's Courtney Kealy has more. #Sudan #Protest #Curfew