Venetians are Fed Up with Overtourism

22:31
World
Venice is one of Italy’s richest cities because of tourism. But 50,000 residents and 30 million tourists, the locals are fed up with overcrowding. If they’re not moving away, they’re protesting against the very people who have made the area prosperous. So what’s the solution? Guests: Marco Gasparinetti Spokesman for Gruppo25Aprile Dominic Standish Author of ‘Venice in Environmental Peril: Myth and Reality’ Claudio Milano Consultant in Tourism Management #Venice #Italy #OverTourism #Economy #Tourism
July 31, 2019
