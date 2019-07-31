POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sudan Protests: Schools shut down after outrage over deaths
Sudan Protests: Schools shut down after outrage over deaths
Sudan's ruling military council says it's 'regrettable' that five people were killed during demonstrations on Monday. At least four school children were among those killed - as security forces attempted to break up a student protest. Hundreds of school children have joined protestors this week - and the ruling military council has suspended schools across the country indefinitely. #Sudan #protests #SudanProtests
July 31, 2019
