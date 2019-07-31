POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US-China trade talks end with little progress | Money Talks
08:04
BizTech
US-China trade talks end with little progress | Money Talks
The US and China have ended their latest round of trade negotiations in Shanghai with little sign of progress. The talks ended earlier than expected, after US President Donald Trump accused Beijing of deliberately stalling the talks. We got more on the trade talks with Jeffrey Tucker in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's the editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. #USChinaTradeNegotiations #DonaldTrump #TradeTalks
July 31, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?