Eurozone economic growth slumps to 0.2% in Q2 | Money Talks
The European economy is slowing down once again. The Eurozone's been caught in the crossfire of the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China, and is even facing the threat of US tariffs on its own goods. Brexit under UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also adding to uncertainty, putting pressure on policymakers to boost the economy. Paolo Montecillo reports. #ClimateChange #EuroEconomy #brexit
July 31, 2019
