Police recover body of Cafe Coffee Day founder | Money Talks

India's business community is in shock after the man dubbed 'The Coffee King' was found dead in a river in the southern state of Karnataka. VG Siddhartha founded India's largest coffee chain, Cafe Coffee Day, which has managed to taken-on global rivals such as Starbucks. Police are still investigating his death, but a letter reportedly written by the entrepreneur suggests the challenges of managing his enterprise drove him to suicide. Mobin Nasir reports. We also spoke to KS Dakshina Murthy joins me from Bengaluru in India. He's an associate editor at the online news publication, The Federal. #TheCoffeeKing #CafeCoffeeDay #VGSiddhartha