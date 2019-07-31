POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Designers hope to put spotlight on Somalia | Money Talks
01:57
BizTech
Designers hope to put spotlight on Somalia | Money Talks
Decades of war and upheaval have left many Somalis focused on survival, leaving little room for its fashion industry to grow. When it comes to clothing, many are forced to stick to limited but costly choices. But as Laila Humairah reports, some young designers in the capital Mogadishu are trying to push the industry forward by challenging the status quo. #SomaliaFashiion #GarmentDesign #Mogadishu
July 31, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?