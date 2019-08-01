World Share

Hong Kong: Rioters or Tyranny?

Hong Kong protesters are charged with rioting. Yet despite arrests and violence, the demonstrations show no signs of slowing down. But what are protesters hoping to achieve? On our panel, a lawmaker who was attacked at Yuen Long station takes on a defender of Beijing’s rule over the territory. Guests: Lam Cheuk-ting Hong Kong Legislative Council member with the Democratic Party Edward Chin Former Leader of Hong Kong's Occupy Central Movement Xu Qinduo China Affairs Analyst