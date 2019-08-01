World Share

Seeking Refuge in Uganda: Scarce resources divide locals and refugees

Uganda is home to more than a million refugees, mostly from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. According to the United Nations, Uganda's asylum policies are among the most progressive in the world. But as Leon Ssen-yange reports, the strain on resources and conflict in resettlement camps has heightened tensions among both locals and refugees.