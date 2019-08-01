POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US Democratic Debate: Candidates hold second day of debates
02:22
World
The second round of debates between Democrats seeking the nomination for the US 2020 presidential race took place over two consecutive nights in Detroit, Michigan. It's likely to be the last debate for more than half of the 24 candidates, who won't meet the criteria to progress to the next round. Democratic presidential hopefuls clashed over key issues including immigration and healthcare as TRT World's Courtney Kealy reports. #debate #DemocraticDebate #JoeBiden
August 1, 2019
