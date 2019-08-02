World Share

ROCKY ROAD – The street brawl that sparked an international stand-off

How did a brawl on the streets of Stockholm lead to an international stand-off between Sweden and the US? Answer: the brawl involved a rapper whose friends include one of the most famous women on the planet, and she’s got a direct line into the White House. Kim Kardashian West persuaded US President Donald Trump to intervene on behalf of jailed rap star A$AP Rocky, sparking one of the most bizarre diplomatic incidents in years.