US Fed cuts interest rate by 25 basis points | Money Talks

The US Federal Reserve has cut interest rates for the first time since the global financial crisis in 2008. But instead of cheering the move, investors have been spooked by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's warning that he's in no hurry to make deeper cuts to borrowing costs. That's something that could put him on a collision course with US President Donald Trump. Nick Harper reports from New York. And we spoke to Matt Maley in Newton, Massachusetts. He's the Managing Director and Equity Strategist at trading firm, Miller Tabak. #USFed #InterestRates #JeromePowell
August 1, 2019
