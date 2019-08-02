POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Joe Dante: A True Hollywood Visionary
It's more than likely you've seen at least one movie directed by Joe Dante. Described as one of the best actors' directors of all time, Dante's movies had a kind of unbridled energy which helped re-define live-action cinema in the 70s and 80s. And to mark the anniversary of his 'Jaws' parody 'Piranha' and the release of his latest production 'Nightmare Cinema' Showcase's Alican Pamir brings us the story of not just the man, but the legend. Joe Dante's cinematic resume is about as diverse as diverse can be. And whose rule-bending styles challenged not only the norms of filmmaking but the limitations of conventional Hollywood aesthetics. Picking up on that idea, Alican Pamir had a few choice questions for the ground-breaking filmmaker. 05:30 #JoeDante #Hollywood #Cinema
August 2, 2019
