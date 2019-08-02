World Share

India Rape Case: India's ruling party expels accused lawmaker

India's ruling party has expelled a prominent politician. That's after public outrage over a deadly car crash that left a woman who accused him of rape in critical condition. The BJP has been criticised for dragging its feet to take action against the accused rapist, Kuldeep Sengar. Police are investigating any connection between the crash and Sengar, who's been in jail for the past year awaiting trial. Natasha Hussain reports. #India #Rape #BJP