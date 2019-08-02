POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
India Rape Case: India's ruling party expels accused lawmaker
02:25
World
India Rape Case: India's ruling party expels accused lawmaker
India's ruling party has expelled a prominent politician. That's after public outrage over a deadly car crash that left a woman who accused him of rape in critical condition. The BJP has been criticised for dragging its feet to take action against the accused rapist, Kuldeep Sengar. Police are investigating any connection between the crash and Sengar, who's been in jail for the past year awaiting trial. Natasha Hussain reports. #India #Rape #BJP
August 2, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?