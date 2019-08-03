World Share

The War in Syria: Assad regime announces conditional ceasefire

A ceasefire has been in place in Syria's Idlib province for seven hours. After suffering months of bombing by the regime and its main ally Russia, there's some respite for civilians, hundreds of whom have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced. The agreement was reached during the latest round of the Astana talks, which has also underlined that Russia and Iran may not be fully backing Bashar al-Assad in his desire to retake Idlib by force. From there, Obaida Hitto reports. #Syria #Idlib #CivilianDeaths