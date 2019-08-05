POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US Shootings: Dozens killed in shootings in Ohio and Texas
04:11
World
US Shootings: Dozens killed in shootings in Ohio and Texas
Authorities in the United States are treating Saturday's mass shooting in Texas as domestic terrorism. They say the gunman appears to have posted an online anti-immigrant manifesto, and may be charged with a hate crime. Just hours later, nine people were killed in Ohio. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports on a grim 24 hours in the US, and assesses the likely political consequences. #MassShooting #Dayton #Elpaso
August 5, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?