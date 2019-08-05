POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong Protests: Transport disrupted, demonstrations 'dangerous'
There have been further clashes between the police and protestors in Hong Kong. Demonstrations against an extradition arrangement with mainland China, have now broadened into a demand for democratic rights. Key roads were blocked and trains halted throughout the city as part of a general strike. There were also problems with flights landing at the airport. Francis Collings reports.
August 5, 2019
