World Share

Kabila’s Comeback | ‘Triple Talaq’ Banned

Has the DRC taken a step back to the future? Former president Joseph Kabila makes a comeback as his party dominates the new government. Was this a political masterstroke? Or does the country need him for stability? And celebrations on the streets as India’s government bans instant divorce. But is this a case of helping women? Or a politically convenient attack on Muslims? #DRC #Kabila #Fayulu #Tshisekedi #Democracy #DRCongo #FCC #ICC #Hague #India #TripleTalaq #Islam #TripleTalaqBill #Divorce #Marriage #IndianMuslims