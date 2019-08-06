BizTech Share

India revokes region's special status | Money Talks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving to end more than 70 years of autonomy for India- administered, Kashmir.. triggering a political crisis that's threatening to boil over into conflict. The Hindu nationalist BJP government says the move will bring more central- government control to the state.. and open the region to investment and migration from other parts of India. But opposition lawmakers and many Kashmiris say it will further fuel violence. Mobin Nasir has the details. For more on this Umer Karim joined us from Ankara. He's a visiting fellow at the Royal United Services Institute. #KashmirSpecialStatus #NarendraModi #HinduNationalists