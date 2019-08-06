World Share

CORPORATE NATIONS: Threat to state sovereignty?

Could the Googles and the Amazons of the world take over the roles of governments? Their sheer sizes certainly give them tremendous power. How about influence? Joining us on Roundtable today is Dorothy Guerrero, Head of Policy at Global Justice Now, Professor Collins Ntim, expert in corporate social accountability at the University of Southampton and Lorenzo Marsili, political activist and founder of international NGO European Alternatives.