POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong Protests: China warns protesters not to 'play with fire'
01:34
World
Hong Kong Protests: China warns protesters not to 'play with fire'
China has warned there will be repercussions for anyone who violently challenges its authority in Hong Kong. Beijing's comments were made only hours after police arrested 148 people during demonstrations. Protesters want an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality, the complete withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill, and the resignation of Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam. #HongKong #China #protests
August 6, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?