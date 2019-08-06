POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Poland aims to lure young graduates back home | Money Talks
Poland's economy has more than doubled in size in the 15 years since it joined the European Union. But membership has had its pitfalls - a large number of educated young Poles have moved across the continent, resulting in a labour shortage. As Paolo Montecillo reports, the government is trying to persuade them to return. And we spoke to Andrew Wrobel, founding partner of the think tank Emerging Europe. He joined us from London. #Poland #BrainGain #Skills
August 6, 2019
