World Illustration Awards 2019

The World Illustration Awards are one of the most prestigious prizes honouring the best work by the brightest visual artists. This year, nearly 4000 entries were whittled down to a shortlist of 200 with 18 eventual winners. But the most hotly anticipated award is undoubtedly for the 'overall professional winner'. Showcase's Miranda Atty spoke to the 2019 recipient: author and illustrator Anna Mill. #WorldIllustration #Award #AnnaMill