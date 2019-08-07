POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Inclusivity in the Art World
Inclusivity in the Art World
Encouraging diversity in the art world. It has been a hot topic for the past few years as women, members of the LGBTQI community and people of colour put the shortcomings of the industry under the spotlight. But could the art world ever be truly inclusive without welcoming people with disabilities? To give us a better understanding of the disabled experience in the art world, not only as audiences but also as creators, Alice Fox joins. She is an 'inclusive artist' and the Deputy Head of School of Art University of Brighton. 00:22 #Inclusivity #ArtWorld #AliceFox
August 7, 2019
